BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €62.30 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €62.30 ($71.61) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €69.60 ($80.00) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($85.06) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($90.80) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($79.31) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($63.22) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €70.22 ($80.71).

EPA:BNP opened at €66.71 ($76.68) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($65.79) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($79.51). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €57.45.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

