BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.6% over the last three years.
DSM opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $8.59.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
