BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.6% over the last three years.

DSM opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $846,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,208,000. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

