BOMB (BOMB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $252,890.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00002739 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BOMB has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,018.83 or 0.99898823 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00066966 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00022295 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00025832 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.61 or 0.00421232 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 895,257 coins and its circulating supply is 894,469 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

