BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.23.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of BWA traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,094. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average is $45.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 439,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,822,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 121,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

