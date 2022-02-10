BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.08

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.08 and last traded at $18.69, with a volume of 289708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BPMP. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.12.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 59.72% and a net margin of 129.02%. Analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. This is a boost from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 348.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,228,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,279,000 after buying an additional 7,168,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 279.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,309,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $16,276,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,085,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,813,000 after acquiring an additional 525,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 19.5% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,542,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,337,000 after acquiring an additional 251,547 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

