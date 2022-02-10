BP (NYSE:BP) PT Raised to $37.00

BP (NYSE:BP) had its target price increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.26.

Shares of BP opened at $32.99 on Thursday. BP has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The company has a market capitalization of $108.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BP will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,316,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,094,000 after acquiring an additional 258,408 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at $4,043,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after acquiring an additional 107,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 229.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 67,628 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

