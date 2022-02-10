BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.323 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

BP has decreased its dividend payment by 47.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BP has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BP to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

BP stock opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. BP has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $33.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average of $27.47.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BP will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded BP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

