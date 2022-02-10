Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Holdings Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,647 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of Brigham Minerals worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,770,000 after buying an additional 612,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,141,000 after purchasing an additional 35,458 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,944,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 145,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 49,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

MNRL stock opened at $21.97 on Thursday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.71 and a beta of 2.17.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $181,583.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $365,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,224 shares of company stock worth $2,083,964. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

