British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

BATS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($41.92) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($44.62) to GBX 3,400 ($45.98) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.74) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.62) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,556 ($48.09).

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 3,278.82 ($44.34) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,909.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,729.81. The company has a market cap of £75.24 billion and a PE ratio of 12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,478 ($33.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,287 ($44.45).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a GBX 53.90 ($0.73) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.78%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

