British Land (LON:BLND) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $520.07

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 520.07 ($7.03) and traded as high as GBX 547.20 ($7.40). British Land shares last traded at GBX 546.40 ($7.39), with a volume of 1,026,524 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLND shares. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 585 ($7.91) to GBX 630 ($8.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.76) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 618 ($8.36) to GBX 650 ($8.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.76) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, British Land has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 538.33 ($7.28).

The company has a market capitalization of £5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 534.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 520.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a GBX 10.32 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from British Land’s previous dividend of $6.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.03%.

In other British Land news, insider Loraine Woodhouse acquired 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 526 ($7.11) per share, with a total value of £24,848.24 ($33,601.41). Insiders purchased a total of 4,780 shares of company stock worth $2,514,445 over the last ninety days.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

