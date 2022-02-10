Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BRX. Truist Financial raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,897,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,681,000 after purchasing an additional 35,382 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 767,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 606,744 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $810,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1,630.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 180,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

