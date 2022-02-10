Brokerages Anticipate Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.78). Aadi Bioscience reported earnings per share of ($1.50) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will report full-year earnings of ($6.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.24) to ($3.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($3.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aadi Bioscience.
Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.78).
AADI traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.13. 2,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.53. Aadi Bioscience has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $49.80.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AADI. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,605,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,552,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,919,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 1,084.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,454,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,388 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $33,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.
Aadi Bioscience Company Profile
Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
