Brokerages Anticipate NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.04. NOW reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NOW.

Several research analysts have commented on DNOW shares. Stephens upgraded shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter valued at $913,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in NOW in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in NOW by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in NOW by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 308,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 82,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOW by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,587,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,967,000 after purchasing an additional 430,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNOW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46. NOW has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

