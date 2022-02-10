Brokerages Anticipate TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to Announce $1.71 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to announce $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. TE Connectivity reported earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year earnings of $7.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

TEL traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.38. 1,417,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,718. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $123.31 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.61. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 12,593.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,769,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,642 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,422,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,854 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,188 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

