Brokerages Expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). Arbutus Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.58). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Shares of ABUS opened at $3.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.74. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,463,000 after acquiring an additional 99,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 904,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 19.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 253,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,484 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 33,964 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

