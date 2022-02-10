Brokerages Expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. Golub Capital BDC reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,872. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $16.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $148,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,444,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,505 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,630,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,336,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,070,000 after purchasing an additional 94,498 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,824,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,838,000 after acquiring an additional 174,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,711,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after acquiring an additional 87,022 shares in the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

