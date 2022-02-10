Brokerages Expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to announce $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. NBT Bancorp reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $38.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.65. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $44,996.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $417,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,872,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,109,000 after buying an additional 24,983 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $617,000. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

