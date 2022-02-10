Brokerages Expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) will announce $38.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for OLO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.17 million and the lowest is $37.40 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OLO will report full year sales of $148.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $148.48 million to $148.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $191.33 million, with estimates ranging from $186.18 million to $194.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.33 million.

OLO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of OLO from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, insider Nithya B. Das sold 18,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $522,510.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $231,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 384,943 shares of company stock valued at $10,693,905 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in OLO during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in OLO by 43.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in OLO by 137.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OLO by 76.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,304,000 after purchasing an additional 963,591 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OLO opened at $18.13 on Thursday. OLO has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

