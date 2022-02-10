Brokerages Expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. PTC posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PTC.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,364 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,562. 10.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 54.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,088,000 after buying an additional 1,273,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PTC by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its position in PTC by 24.5% in the third quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 44,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.2% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 492,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $120.11 on Monday. PTC has a 12-month low of $105.49 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.85. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC (PTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.