Brokerages Expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $542.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will post sales of $542.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $535.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $548.90 million. TTM Technologies reported sales of $526.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

TTMI traded down $2.58 on Friday, hitting $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,692,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,813. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.63. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 1,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TTM Technologies by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

