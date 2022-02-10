Brokerages Set Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT at $63.06

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.68. 358,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,757,662. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,592,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2,518.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 166,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 160,289 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,906 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 12,170 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,866,665 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $151,933,000 after acquiring an additional 19,468 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.