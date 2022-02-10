Brokerages Set Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Price Target at $130.25

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on CFRUY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

CFRUY traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 399,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,572. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

