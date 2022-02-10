Brokerages Set CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) PT at $60.82

Shares of CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of LAW opened at $37.06 on Monday. CS Disco has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $69.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.99.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $310,953.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,368,024 shares of company stock worth $68,341,598 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,194,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,823,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,266,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,561,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,987,000. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

