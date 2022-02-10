Brokerages Set Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) PT at $12.50

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

FLL stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.11. 12,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.38. Full House Resorts has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.81 million, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $47.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Full House Resorts will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 10,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $123,561.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Elaine Guidroz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,838 shares of company stock valued at $157,999. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 2,012.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,641,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.