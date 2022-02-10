Brokerages Set I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Target Price at $91.50

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

IMAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 32.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the second quarter worth about $25,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the third quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 303.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 20.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

IMAB opened at $22.96 on Monday. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.02.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

