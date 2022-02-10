Brokerages Set InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Target Price at $79.00

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,695. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $75.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.17 and a 200 day moving average of $65.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,626.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,589,000 after purchasing an additional 213,783 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 371.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 115,929 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 391,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,546,000 after purchasing an additional 112,555 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter worth approximately $6,317,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,054,000. Institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

