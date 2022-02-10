Brokerages Set Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Target Price at 10.20

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2022

Shares of Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 9.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 8.40 per share, with a total value of 126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Offerpad by 880.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Offerpad in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Offerpad in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Offerpad in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Offerpad in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Shares of NYSE:OPAD traded up 0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 3.98. The company had a trading volume of 531,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,741. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 5.59. Offerpad has a one year low of 2.96 and a one year high of 20.97.

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.17 by 0.15. The company had revenue of 540.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 500.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Offerpad will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Offerpad Company Profile

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD)

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.