Brokerages Set Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Target Price at 10.20

Shares of Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 9.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 8.40 per share, with a total value of 126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Offerpad by 880.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Offerpad in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Offerpad in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Offerpad in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Offerpad in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Shares of NYSE:OPAD traded up 0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 3.98. The company had a trading volume of 531,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,741. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 5.59. Offerpad has a one year low of 2.96 and a one year high of 20.97.

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.17 by 0.15. The company had revenue of 540.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 500.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Offerpad will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

