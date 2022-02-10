Brokerages Set Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Price Target at $40.50

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on VNT. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at $8,021,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 47.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the third quarter valued at $790,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 15.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 14,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 3.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNT stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,774,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,758. Vontier has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average of $32.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.88%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

