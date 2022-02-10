Brokers Issue Forecasts for BeiGene, Ltd.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of BeiGene in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens expects that the company will earn ($6.96) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $414.00 price objective on the stock.

BGNE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $221.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.77. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $194.50 and a 52-week high of $426.56.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total transaction of $377,493.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,049 shares of company stock worth $1,366,713 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in BeiGene by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,939,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,640,000 after purchasing an additional 142,499 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,886,000 after acquiring an additional 580,484 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,914,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,896,000 after purchasing an additional 166,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,524,000 after purchasing an additional 99,215 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in BeiGene by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,234,000 after acquiring an additional 59,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

