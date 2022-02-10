Brokers Set Expectations for Carrier Global Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carrier Global in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. William Blair also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR has been the subject of a number of other reports. OTR Global upgraded Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $47.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 23.90%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Carrier Global by 29.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917,795 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 62.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,597 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,420,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,443 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.