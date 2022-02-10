Brokers Set Expectations for TFI International Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TFI International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.40 EPS.
Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
Featured Stories
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.