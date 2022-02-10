Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.90.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $56.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 55,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 1,256,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,880,000 after buying an additional 143,148 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $1,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

