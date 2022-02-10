Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.27% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $7,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIPC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,556,000 after acquiring an additional 315,461 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $68.12 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $80.60. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 47.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

