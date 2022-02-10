Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.38.

BEP opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.51 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -174.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,315,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,292,000 after buying an additional 41,010 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,092,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,299,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 244,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,030,000 after buying an additional 41,831 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,562,000 after buying an additional 38,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,152,000 after buying an additional 244,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.