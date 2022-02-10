Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,301 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.0% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLDR. DA Davidson upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $71.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.20 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.24.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

