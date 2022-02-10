Bunge (NYSE:BG) PT Raised to $115.00

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s current price.

BG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.44.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $99.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. Bunge has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $103.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.81.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.64. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bunge will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bunge by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 80,853 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 14,517 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 93,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

