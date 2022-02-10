Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Upgraded to Buy at Gordon Haskett

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BURL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.84.

Shares of BURL opened at $233.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $206.70 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 3.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 153,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

