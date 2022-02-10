CAE (CAE) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect CAE to post earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$814.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$907.51 million.

CAE opened at C$33.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22. CAE has a 12-month low of C$29.40 and a 12-month high of C$42.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAE shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC decreased their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on CAE to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.89.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

