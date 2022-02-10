CAE (CAE) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect CAE to post earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.
CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$814.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$907.51 million.
CAE opened at C$33.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22. CAE has a 12-month low of C$29.40 and a 12-month high of C$42.43.
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.
