CAE (CAE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.
CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$814.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$907.51 million.
CAE stock opened at C$33.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$10.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.66. CAE has a twelve month low of C$29.40 and a twelve month high of C$42.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$31.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.15.
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.
Read More
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.