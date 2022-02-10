CAE (CAE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$814.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$907.51 million.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE stock opened at C$33.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$10.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.66. CAE has a twelve month low of C$29.40 and a twelve month high of C$42.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$31.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAE shares. Morgan Stanley set a C$37.00 target price on CAE and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on CAE from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on CAE to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.89.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.