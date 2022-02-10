Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Caesarstone updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
CSTE opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.80. Caesarstone has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSTE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.
Caesarstone Company Profile
Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.
