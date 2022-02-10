Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Caesarstone updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

CSTE opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.80. Caesarstone has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSTE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 60.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Caesarstone by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 55.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 22,617 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caesarstone by 6.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,027 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.