Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPT. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.60.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

CPT stock opened at $167.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.12. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $99.70 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $12,790,536.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $6,045,411.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,623 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,050. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,190 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $317,519,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 97.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,365,000 after purchasing an additional 855,067 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 45.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,802,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,122,000 after purchasing an additional 558,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $69,018,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.