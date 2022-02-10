Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of Cameco stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.47. 563,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,858,868. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.34. Cameco has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $28.49.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.88.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

