Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Camtek updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Camtek stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,672. Camtek has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Camtek by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1,555.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 203,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.
About Camtek
Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.
