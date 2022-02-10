Canaccord Genuity Group Increases PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$21.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.59% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on PrairieSky Royalty to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.11.

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$17.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$11.37 and a 12-month high of C$17.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

