Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Gap Down to $34.31

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.31, but opened at $32.00. Canada Goose shares last traded at $27.49, with a volume of 187,434 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.70.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canada Goose by 12.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.