Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.654-$5.654 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.47.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.68. The stock had a trading volume of 27,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,134. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.03.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.579 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Canadian National Railway stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 51,600.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.