Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $8.84. 1,483,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,233,925. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.94. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $12.79.

CGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,090,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,559,000 after acquiring an additional 89,385 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 579.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 130,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

