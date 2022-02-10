Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share.
Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $8.84. 1,483,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,233,925. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.94. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $12.79.
CGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.