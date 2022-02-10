Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CGC traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,233,925. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $12.79. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGC. CIBC lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 579.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 130,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,090,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,559,000 after purchasing an additional 89,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

