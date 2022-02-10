Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 104.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,746 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.07. 2,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,276. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.40. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46.

In related news, Director Paul A. Gould purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $118,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Balan Nair bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $99,528.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,800 shares of company stock valued at $275,378. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

