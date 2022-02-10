Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 840,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,138,000. Boyd Gaming makes up 1.9% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Boyd Gaming at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,493,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,785,000 after acquiring an additional 95,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,091,000 after acquiring an additional 127,315 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,592,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,736,000 after acquiring an additional 50,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 40.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,368,000 after acquiring an additional 437,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 178.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,482,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,761,000 after acquiring an additional 949,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.43. 60,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 42.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

